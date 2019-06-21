Bhullar hits hole-in-one in Germany

MUNICH: Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar sunk a hole-in-one at the European Tour event in Munich on Friday, winning a car worth 194,000 euros ($219,705) for his efforts. The 31-year-old, ranked 175th in the world, holed his tee shot on the par-three 17th hole after starting his second round on the back nine. Bhullar’s short-iron shot bounced in the fringes of the green before trickling forward and dropping into the side of the cup.