Del Potro heads for surgery, unsure if he can play again

LONDON: Juan Martin del Potro said on Friday that he is not sure if he has played his last tennis match after fracturing the patella in his right knee for the second time in nine months.

The Argentine posted a video on Instagram saying he would undergo surgery in Barcelona on Saturday (today) on the knee he broke slipping on court towards the end of his first round win at Queen’s Club in London over Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday.

“If the other day was my last match of tennis or not, today I do not know,” said the 30-year-old. “I asked the doctors what was the best option, thinking about my health and my knee, and not about tennis, and they answered that an operation was the correct choice,” del Potro said. The world number 12 has been limited to just five tournament appearances this season.