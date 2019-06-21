close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 22, 2019

Del Potro heads for surgery, unsure if he can play again

Sports

AFP
June 22, 2019

LONDON: Juan Martin del Potro said on Friday that he is not sure if he has played his last tennis match after fracturing the patella in his right knee for the second time in nine months.

The Argentine posted a video on Instagram saying he would undergo surgery in Barcelona on Saturday (today) on the knee he broke slipping on court towards the end of his first round win at Queen’s Club in London over Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday.

“If the other day was my last match of tennis or not, today I do not know,” said the 30-year-old. “I asked the doctors what was the best option, thinking about my health and my knee, and not about tennis, and they answered that an operation was the correct choice,” del Potro said. The world number 12 has been limited to just five tournament appearances this season.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports