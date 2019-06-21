Fundraising evening

Islamabad: The Serena Hotels in collaboration with the Bestway Cement Limited, Pakistan’s largest cement manufacturer, hosted a fundraising evening titled, ‘Urdu Hai Jis Ka Naam’ for Mashal Association at the Islamabad Serena Hotel here. Alongside being market leaders in their own respective businesses Bestway and Serena ardently support, projection and promotion of the opulent culture and traditions of Pakistan.