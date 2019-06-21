Bilawal warns Imran to do as much as he can endure

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Friday warned Prime Minister Imran Khan “to do exactly as much as you can endure,” and added NAB is focused to bringing the entire political leadership into the PTI’s fold.

Addressing the party workers and loyalists at a gathering to celebrate the 66th birthday anniversary of his late mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Nawabshah, the PPP chairman said NAB has booked Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur over false charges of Rs 30 million corruption.

Addressing the prime minister, he said there are women in your household too, do as much as you can endure. Bilawal noted that only cowards targeted the women and elderly men. The PPP chairman said Zardari, who raised the slogan of Pakistan Khappay to save Pakistan at Benazir's funeral among the charged party leaders and workers has been detained,

Bilawal also suggested to Imran Khan to pray for his father, PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to come into power after him because he will nottake revenge against him. "You know what you will face if the PML-N comes into power after you," he added.

Bilawal told the prime minister, “You will be stoned if JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman comes into power. Khan Sahab, you are a 70-year-old man and I'm just a 30-year-old young man." Zardari, he said, is pitted against the same forces who martyred Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for doing politics for the people and upholding the Federation. However, all such conspiracies and those against the 18th Amendment will be foiled and no one will be allowed to scrap the 18th Amendment.

Addressing the cheering crowds, Bilawal said he is the scion of the Bhuttos and he would lead the fight against the anti-democratic forces. He said he has the full backing of people of Sindh in this struggle and we will overthrow them. Announcing to begin that struggle from Nawabshah, he said it will now continue till the government is overthrown. He said the prime minister “used” to say that he would make us cry but he happily bade farewell to his father when he was sent to jail. “However, my younger sister, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, was tearful when the PPP co-chairman was leaving.” He challenged the prime minister and said, "Khan Sahab, I will make you pay for my sister's tears and for the excesses committed against the people."

He expressed the hope that his father, who was jailed in the past for more than a decade, would again be honourably acquitted from all the baseless allegations. He said I am the grandson of Bhutto, son of Benazir, nephew of Murtaza and not scared of intimidation. Highlighting the duality of accountability process, Bilawal said the overseas companies of Niazi are kosher but those of Sharifs are not. The ministers of Sindh are being thrown into jails, while those of Punjab and KPK ministers and the PTI's interior and defence ministers enjoy immunity from any charges. Bilawal said the NAB law is aimed at joining the PTI. Pledging not to allow the passage of the anti people budget, the PPP Chairperson said we have held meetings to coordinate our actions for the purpose with Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Akhtar Mengal.

The PPP Sindh President, Nisar Khuhro, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Syed Qaim Ali Shah also addressed on the occasion.