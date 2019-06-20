PRCS launches development project in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) always gave top priority to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and not only launched public welfare projects there, but also played role in sensitizing the masses to the hazards and challenges posed by different natural and manmade disasters.

Addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Vulnerability to Resilience’ project here, Sardar Masood assured the PRCS of the AJK government’s full cooperation to extend the development schemes to all parts of AJK.

Chairman PRCS Dr. Saeed Elahi said the projects would create more jobs for the unemployed people in the four districts, says a press release.

“The PRCS always lived up to its reputation of being the first to respond during any natural or manmade disaster in AJK. Be it the devastating quake of 2005 or the floods of 2010, the PRCS officers and the trained force of volunteers rushed to the help of the affected people and spared no effort to help them get back on their own feet. Today’s ceremony speaks volumes for the fact that the AJK and PRCS are part and parcel of each other,” he said.

Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed said the PRCS had been long working almost all over the AJK for the welfare of people.