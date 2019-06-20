Russia, India discuss IPI gas agreement

ISFAHAN: Russia is currently discussing signing a memorandum with India

on the Iran-Pakistan-India (IPI) gas pipeline project, Russian Energy Minister, co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Iran on trade and economic cooperation Alexander Novak told reporters. "The Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline was also discussed yesterday [with the Iranian oil minister].

We have signed a memorandum with Iran and Pakistan. Now we are working with our Indian colleagues to sign a memorandum with them," Novak said.

According to him, despite the difficult situation with Iran, the project can be implemented.

"In general, this project is quite interesting, and I think that it can be implemented. But for this, additional work should be carried out, conditions for implementing the project, sources of gas, financing, etc.," the Minister said.