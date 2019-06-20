Top Pak performers in sports get cash awards

ISLAMABAD: Top performers in different international sports were awarded cash incentives amounting Rs 32.600 million for their outstanding performance at the Rodham Hall Thursday.

Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC/President, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), was the guest of honour and awarded prizes to medal-winners of different international sporting events which included 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku (Azerbaijan) from May 12-22,

5th Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) held from September 7-27, 18th Asian Games at Jakarta/Palembang (Indonesia) from August 18 to September 2, 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games held at Buenos Aires (Argentina) from October 6 to 18, 2018 and Asian Para Games held at Jakarta (Indonesia) from October 6-3.018.

Also president at the ceremony were Saima Nadeem (Parliamentary secretary IPC), Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani, DG PSB Arif Ibrahim and NA Standing Committee on IPC Iqbal Mohammad Ali.

IPC Minister on the occasion hoped that performers would work even harder to bring more laurels for the country in future. “We would continue supporting only those federations which would show performance. We have already given grants to these federations and would continue to support these in future also. Salim Saifullah Pakistan tennis president is doing wonderful job. We want to support such federations,” she said.

She said that sports and education go together. “We would involve HEC and all provinces in sports promotion, I have written a letter to provincial governments to activate sports in schools. These are our nurseries and as such need to get involved in sports development.”

On the Task Force recommendations, she said implementation committee would soon start working on that.

“Implementation Committee would soon start working on Task Force recommendations. What we want is to excel at international level. Private sector must come forward to help sportsmen and women as they are ambassadors of our country.” Dr Fehmida added that Sports Complex and its hostels would be upgraded as these are given very bad look. Your complaints and suggestions regarding up-gradation of sports Complex would be welcomed.”