Thu Jun 20, 2019
June 21, 2019

Cops asked to facilitate tourists

Peshawar

June 21, 2019

HARIPUR: Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Babakhel on Thursday stressed the need for dealing with tourists with courtesy and facilitate them.

He was speaking to the staff of Khanpur Police Station where he paid a surprise visit. The official said Khanpur was housing a number of internationally acclaimed tourists sites, especially Buddhist sites, the policemen posted in Khanpur Police Station had a great responsibility to facilitate both local and international tourists in line with government tourism promotion policy.

He said for promotion of tourism, the police force should exercise utmost professionalism in ensuring security to all the tourists.

