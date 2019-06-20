Alhamra musical event gets immense applause

LAHORE : The Twelve Edition of “Alhamra Live” featuring a number of aspiring singers from all over the Punjab got immense applause at Alhamra Arts Council here on Thursday evening.

A number of cultural institutions claim to have ensured provision of quality driven entertainment but hardly any among them proved their claim. Alhamra, on the other hand, not only met but exceeded the expectations in establishing a flawless platform for entertaining the audience.

“Alhamra Live” encourages new talent and provides an opportunity to the singers prove themselves. The council successfully organised this sort of music hunt specifically for the public and because of high levels of acceptance public took immense interest and enthusiastically performed.

The Twelve Edition “Alhamra Live” proved to be highly productive because the masses participated and some of the singers from the public exhibited exceptionally blessed voice and gathered a lot of attention and appreciation. The best performers were encouraged but Alhamra and assured of providing a platform for their launch in the recent future. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra Live is a musical hunt designed to create a room for the audience who wanted to become a singer today when everything has a price, the council provides quality entertainment free of cost. He said in all previous episodes of “Alhamra Live” ‘we have experienced that our young singers have a lot of potential.