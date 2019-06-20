Juventus ‘crowning moment’ of Sarri’s career

TURIN, Italy: Maurizio Sarri said his appointment as Juventus coach was “the crowning” moment of his 30-year managerial career as the former Chelsea manager was presented by the Serie A giants here on Thursday.

The 60-year-old returns to Italy after just one turbulent season in the Premier League with Chelsea, having previously coached his hometown team Napoli for three seasons.

Juventus is the 20th team that Sarri has coached since the former banker took over at Stia, a team in the Italian eighth division back in 1990.

“The offer of Juve, the most important team in Italy, is the crowning of a very long career, which for 80 percent of the time has been quite difficult,” Sarri told a press conference at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Despite his long coaching career, Sarri only lifted his first trophy last month when he guided Chelsea to the Europa League trophy.