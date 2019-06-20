close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
June 21, 2019

Helmet wearing campaign

National

 
June 21, 2019

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has accelerated ‘helmet wearing campaign’ to make motorcyclists aware about road safety and to encourage them to follow traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf has urged the bikers to use helmets to avoid fatal accidents. The traffic wardens were imposing fines on bikers sans helmets besides impounding their motorbikes, as wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of an accident, he said adding that the purpose of this campaign was to ensure the safety of motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about a safe road environment.

He said, the motorcyclists had been directed to get repaired out of order headlights, indicators and other equipment.

