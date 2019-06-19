Farmers want halt to milk transportation from Punjab

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Farmers Welfare Association has asked the district administration to take notice of the increase in the prices of milk and illegal transportation of the commodity from Punjab.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the association’s Peshawar president Hafeezur Rehman, Charsadda president Azam Khan, Mardan president Kamal Khan, Mukhtiar Khan, Kamran Khan and others said that 200,000 litres milk was being smuggled from Punjab to Peshawar on a daily basis. Hafeezur Rehman said the chemically adulterated milk was harmful to human body.