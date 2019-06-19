close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 20, 2019

Farmers want halt to milk transportation from Punjab

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 20, 2019

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Farmers Welfare Association has asked the district administration to take notice of the increase in the prices of milk and illegal transportation of the commodity from Punjab.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the association’s Peshawar president Hafeezur Rehman, Charsadda president Azam Khan, Mardan president Kamal Khan, Mukhtiar Khan, Kamran Khan and others said that 200,000 litres milk was being smuggled from Punjab to Peshawar on a daily basis. Hafeezur Rehman said the chemically adulterated milk was harmful to human body.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar