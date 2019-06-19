IJT rally seeks more allocation for education

PESHAWAR: The members of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) on Wednesday staged a protest against education budget for fiscal year which they said was insufficient. Led by the IJT, Peshawar Nazim, Kashif Hasanzai, divisional leader Fazal Maula and information secretary Hasan Bajauray, the protesters were carrying banners and placards. These were inscribed with slogans against the provincial government. The protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands. The speakers criticised the government for its anti-education policy and allocating two percent for this important sector. They rejected the budget, saying the rulers should have reserved more funds for the education, which play an important role in the development and progress of a country and sought four percent allocation for that.