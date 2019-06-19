close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 20, 2019

Young doctors vow to move court against private hospitals

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 20, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Private Doctors Association, Youth Wing, has announced to file contempt of court petition against private hospitals for violating directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and PMDC. Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Dr Qazi Shahbaz and Dr Zeeshan, house job doctors in private hospitals, said the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council had issued instructions to private hospitals on the directives of SC of Pakistan to issue monthly honoraria to house jobs doctors equal to the govt hospitals. However, the private hospitals were paying only Rs35,000 to Rs 43,000 against the SC directives.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar