Evening rain offers respite from heat

Islamabad: After another hot day, rain lashed Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening turning the weather pleasant. The rainfall preceded by a dust storm lasted around half an hour. No damage to public property or life was reported. The residents later stepped out for a long drive, sightseeing, and eating snacks and meals. The markets, shopping malls, eateries, and public places attracted large crowds of people, especially families.
