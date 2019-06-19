close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Evening rain offers respite from heat

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Islamabad: After another hot day, rain lashed Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening turning the weather pleasant. The rainfall preceded by a dust storm lasted around half an hour. No damage to public property or life was reported. The residents later stepped out for a long drive, sightseeing, and eating snacks and meals. The markets, shopping malls, eateries, and public places attracted large crowds of people, especially families.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad