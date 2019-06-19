Two brothers injured in gas leak incident

LAHORE: Two brothers on Wednesday received burns after an explosion due to gas leak in a gas refill shop at Stop No 5 Kahna. The injured were identified as Sabar, 19, and Abbas, 21. The rescuers reached the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Firefighters timely extinguished the fire.

Murderer of three hanged: The killer of three women was executed at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday morning. The convict, Ashraf Noor, had killed three women, namely Ayesha, Deeba and Irum, 18 years back in Badami Bagh police limits. Jail doctor, superintendent jail and magistrate were also present at the time of execution. On confirming his death, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family. Prior to the execution, his family members met with him.

Injured man dies: A 50-year-old man, who got bullet injuries, succumbed to injuries at General Hospital on Wednesday. His younger brother had left him injured on minor dispute. The victim identified as Ashraf, a resident of Kanganpur. After autopsy, his body was handed over to his family.