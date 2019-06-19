close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
June 20, 2019

Keeping Arthur

Newspost

 
June 20, 2019

It was distressing to learn that the PCB may not extend the contract of Mickey Arthur, the chief coach of Pakistan's cricket team. To my knowledge, he worked day in and day out to coach our boys to the best of his abilities. During his stay, the Pakistani team's batting reached a level of scoring more than 300 in most of the matches in 2019.

The main reason for the recent debacle of the team was their bowling and fielding. Selection, overall, was not bad except for omitting Imad Wasim in previous matches. The PCB should appoint a new bowling coach instead of scapegoating the chief coach.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad

