Fazl says holding meetings to lock Islamabad down

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called for street agitation against the current government and its policies.

Rejecting the fiscal budget 2019-20, the Maulana said the incumbent federal government has failed after putting forth acruel budget that broke the back of common man. The JUI-F chief said the incumbent government is fake and his political party would launch countrywide protests against it. Fazl added he is holding consultative meetings to decide on locking down the capital and further deliberations on street agitations were expected in the upcoming All Parties Conference (APC).

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif met Maulana Fazlur Rehman on June 17. Criticizing the recent meetings of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for uniting the opposition parties to topple the PTI government in Centre, Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed had admonished the religious cleric and said everybody could hire the services of JUI-F’s chief after paying the right price.