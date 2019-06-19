CTD kills two ‘terrorists’ in Multan shootout

MULTAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to have killed two terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during a gunbattle in Multan on Wednesday night.

CTD officials told the media that two or three accomplices of the terrorists managed to flee from the location under the cover of darkness late in the night, electronic media reported. The terrorists were identified as Rizwan alias Doctor and Imran alias Saqi, whereas, weapons and explosive materials were also recovered from their possession by the security officials.

According to the CTD, the names of Rizwan and Imran are included Red Book and they were wanted over multiple murder cases, including the killings of three officials of a sensitive institution, and security guards after looting a cash van in Samundri city.

The security personnel have also seized maps and money, which would have been used to carry out their next terror move. The slain terrorists were planning to target officers of sensitive institutions, the CTD officials told the media.