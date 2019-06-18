tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bilal Haider Tuesday said all legal formalities had been completed in connection with ongoing crackdown on unregistered and unlawful housing societies. In a statement, the DC said before the operation repeated notices had been issued to the owners of the such societies but no one had paid any attention.
