Wed Jun 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Crackdown

National

SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bilal Haider Tuesday said all legal formalities had been completed in connection with ongoing crackdown on unregistered and unlawful housing societies. In a statement, the DC said before the operation repeated notices had been issued to the owners of the such societies but no one had paid any attention.

