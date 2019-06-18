Thomas out of Tour de Suisse

LAUSANNE: Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas had to abandon the Tour de Suisse after a heavy fall on Tuesday, and was taken to hospital for tests on what appeared to be an injured shoulder.

Thomas came down heavily in the peloton’s high-pace pursuit of an escape, and was still sitting ashen-faced on the tarmac five minutes later with doctors gingerly examining his shoulder. Ineos said on Twitter that sadly Thomas “has been forced to abandon the #TourDeSuisse. He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks.”