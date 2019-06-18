Business community seeks relief to BRT-hit traders

PESHAWAR: The business community on Tuesday expressed concern over the delay in announcement of relief to traders affected by Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Project and asked the provincial government to materialise its commitment with letter and spirit.

The reservations were taken up by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Faiz Muhammad Faizi with Peshawar District Nazim Mohammad Asim Khan during his visit to the chamber house.

Besides, SCCI Senior Vice-president, Saad Khan Zahid, Vice-President Haris Mufti, Town-I Nazim Zahid Nadeem, Chief Coordinator FPCCI Regional Office Peshawar Haji Mohammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mushtaq Hussain, members of the executive body, a large number of traders, industrialists and businessmen were present on the occasion.

Faiz Muhammad said that the provincial government was using delaying tactics in materialising its promises regarding tax-exemption and compensation to traders for business losses due to the launch of the BRT project.

He stressed the need for early completion of the BRT to revitalise the economic and trade activities in Peshawar.

The SCCI chief welcomed the government plan of establishing car parking plaza in Namak Mandi and suggested that the car parking facility should be provided in different locations in the city to overcome the traffic congestion issue and to facilitate the traders and the general public.

Faiz Muhammad said that the business community had perturbed due to Peshawar heritage trail project and other development schemes in the provincial metropolis. He added that the routes on both sides of the Peshawar Heritage Trail Project were closed down, causing great problems for people to have access to bazaars, hospitals, schools and any emergency situation. The chamber president demanded the early completion Warsak and Jamrud link.

Speaking on the occasion, District Nazim Asim Khan assured that they would take all possible steps to address grievances of the business community and extend full cooperation to facilitate them.