33 interviewed for LCWU VC post

LAHORE: The interviews for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) were held here Tuesday.

It is learnt that the Search Committee interviewed 33 candidates for the post. The committee will forward a panel of three candidates to the chief minister for approval of one of the most suitable candidates for her appointment as Vice- Chancellor of the Lahore College for Women University. The sources said interviews for the post of VCs of universities, including Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, University of Gujrat, University of Narowal and Government College University, Faisalabad will begin today (Wednesday). On the first day, the Search Committee will interview candidates for the post of VC Government College University, Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, it is learnt the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab after completing interviews of candidates for the posts of Chairman, Secretary and Controller of different examination boards has moved the summary to the chief minister for final approval.

Workshops: Two five-day value clarification and training workshops were organised by an NGO here to equip students with different management and leadership skills and enhance their thematic understanding about social cohesion and youth development. These sessions were attended by 60 students from 12 different universities across Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The training programme was divided into two parts. One part was relevant to management skills which included social media campaign, effective documentation, grant proposal writing and fund-raising, effective communication skills and action planning.