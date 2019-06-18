close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
Boy stabbed more than 20 times in Luton

June 19, 2019

LUTON: A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was stabbed more than 20 times.The teenager was attacked at around 2.10am in Preston Gardens, Luton on Tuesday, and is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Jerry Waite from Bedfordshire Police said: “The victim received more than 20 stab wounds in this shocking incident and is now fighting for his life. It’s absolutely vital that anyone who has any information about this incident, no matter how minor it may seem, gets in touch with us.

“You could help us find the person, or people, responsible for this horrific attack. We have more than 30 officers working hard to establish the circumstances which led to the stabbing but we need the public’s help too.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Bald, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

