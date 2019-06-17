Punjab Arm-wrestling from 21st

LAHORE: BTM 5th Punjab Armwrestling Championship 2019 for men and women will be held on June 21 to 22 at BK Hall in Main Sanda Road here. The competition will be held in the age categories of sub junior, junior, youth, senior and disable. The weighing of the competition will be held at 04:00 PM to 06:00 PM. The organising committee includes Aqeel Javaid Butt, Faisal Khan, Zaheer Baber, Nouman Ismail and Rana Rehan Anwar.