Boxer Amir offers to solve Pak team’s fitness problems

LAHORE: Boxing star Amir Khan has offered to help Pakistan’s ailing cricket team as they face a brutal World Cup KO. Pakistan’s cricket team has talent but lacks physical fitness and diet discipline according to former boxing world champion Amir Khan.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s side have just three points from five matches following Sunday’s 89-run defeat on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern against rivals India.Khan, who won silver at the 2004 Olympics for Great Britain but is of Pakistani heritage, believes the team’s shortcomings are down to a lack of fitness and not a dearth of natural talent. Having repeatedly whipped his body into shape for a reign as light-welterweight world champion between 2009 and 2011 before campaigning for top honours at welterweight and middleweight, the 32-year-old believes he has the expertise to help out. “Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advice on how to stay fit and strong,” Khan wrote in a tweet that tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official account. “How to be disciplined on food, diet and training. The team has talent but need to improve on strength & conditioning and focus.” Pakistan take on South Africa on Sunday with little more margin for error in their fading prospects of a semifinal spot.