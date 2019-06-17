close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Boxer Amir offers to solve Pak team’s fitness problems

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

LAHORE: Boxing star Amir Khan has offered to help Pakistan’s ailing cricket team as they face a brutal World Cup KO. Pakistan’s cricket team has talent but lacks physical fitness and diet discipline according to former boxing world champion Amir Khan.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s side have just three points from five matches following Sunday’s 89-run defeat on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern against rivals India.Khan, who won silver at the 2004 Olympics for Great Britain but is of Pakistani heritage, believes the team’s shortcomings are down to a lack of fitness and not a dearth of natural talent. Having repeatedly whipped his body into shape for a reign as light-welterweight world champion between 2009 and 2011 before campaigning for top honours at welterweight and middleweight, the 32-year-old believes he has the expertise to help out. “Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advice on how to stay fit and strong,” Khan wrote in a tweet that tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official account. “How to be disciplined on food, diet and training. The team has talent but need to improve on strength & conditioning and focus.” Pakistan take on South Africa on Sunday with little more margin for error in their fading prospects of a semifinal spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports