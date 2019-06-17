$236m allocated for uplift in various sectors

BUREWALA: The Punjab government has allocated $236 million for development in the areas of solid waste, sewerage, water supply, urban roads, open public spaces and streetlights in 16 municipal committees of the province under the World Bank’s funded ‘Punjab Cities Programme, The News has learnt.

Under the programme, 16 municipal committees of Vehari, Burewala, Jhelum, Daska, Wazirabad, Kamoke, Muridke, Hafizabad, Gojra, Jaranwala, Jhang, Kot Addu, Okara, Kamalia, Bahawalnagar and Khanewal would be provided $180 million performance based grants. Mechanism of performance based grants would be replicated in other municipalities after successful experience. Meanwhile, Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali said that the administration was working already on proper and target based utilisation of the grant for two sub-divisions in the district. We would try to utilise this opportunity in a transparent and efficient manner through proper coordination and supervision, he added.