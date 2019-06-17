Fighting stagflation

In economic terms, high inflation plus high unemployment both are commonly known as ‘twin evils’ and collectively called as stagflation. In the current scenario, stagflation has endangered the future of the poor and put their lives at stake. To illustrate, they are unable to meet their daily needs.

Pakistan is blessed with natural resources (renewable and as well as non-renewable) but due to the lack of effective discretionary policies the country is experiencing inflation and unemployment. According to World Bank estimates, the unemployment rate reached its peak in 2018. The government needs to boost the economic policies by hiring professional economists and launching new technologies.

Siraj Ahmed Narejo

Larkana