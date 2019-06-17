State Minister of Health (NHSRC), visits WHO prequalified Pharmaceutical Company

Karachi: Dr Zafar Ullah Mirza, Pakistan’s State Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC), visited Getz, the only pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, whose manufacturing facility has recently been prequalified and accredited by the World Health Organization (WHO) Geneva. The company is also the largest exporter of medicines from Pakistan and has been awarded the Prime Minister’s highest export trophy in the Pharmaceuticals category for 14 consecutive years.

After the visit the State Minister discussed with the management how to improve the availability of the Essential Medicines in Pakistan in general and the local production for the treatment of HIV. The CEO of Getz Pharma, Mr. Khalid Mahmood, assured the minister that Getz Pharma would help address the problems of shortages of Essential Medicines, especially the medicines for the treatment of HIV.

The minister, Dr Zafar Mirza,discussed the issues facing the pharmaceutical sector and brainstormed ideas to boost exports of medicines. He reiterated that the government and his ministry, under the guidance and instructions of the Prime Minister, is keen to transform the health and pharmaceutical sector and increase the exports of medicines from Pakistan. The minster urged the Pharmaceutical companies to increase their exports. The company’s management shared their plans to increase their exports in the next few years.***