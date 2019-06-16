close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
June 17, 2019

Open sewers

June 17, 2019

There are enormous issues in Karachi which need the immediate attention of the authorities. One of them is the open sewerage holes in different parts of the city. These open sewers are so deep that if a child fell in the hole it would be very difficult to get him/her out of it. Monsoon rain is expected to hit Karachi soon and during/after rain such holes are covered with rain water to an extent that they become invisible and the chances of falling in them become unavoidable.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

