Tuition an increasing trend among students

Islamabad : With the summer vacations started, the tutorial classes have sprung up all over the country including federal capital and are thriving well have managed to retain school and college students in its tight grip.

Providing students with private tuition is an increasing trend in country, which has led many teachers to skim through the syllabus in class and not provide proper, comprehensive coverage to the classroom students, because they will give a more thorough explanation during the private classes.

According to citizens, with every parent wanting their child to crack as many competitive exams as possible, the demand for coaching institutes has grown significantly.

“I personally believe that private tuition is far more effective than the lessons we receive at school, says ,” a business student.

Coaching, a phenomenon which was earlier unheard of and opted for by only students who were weak in studies, has become a way of a student’s life now, said an Education expert prof Dr Abu Zar Wajdi.

Education is a natural process of learning, he said, adding, however in today’s era of cut throat competition, coaching centres have become a necessity.

“I don’t feel coaching institutes are really needed if the teachers teaching at these centres would start teaching the students with equal zeal and interest at schools,” Another Educationist Prof Rana Yasir said.

If school managements are serious enough, there will be no need for coaching centres, adding, regular parent teacher interactions will go a long way in preparing students for competitive exams.

A Senior Journalist Fozia Khan said, “if we go by the literal meaning of coaching, it means to help you to develop a growth strategy, adding, coaching should be provided to those students who are below average and need to improve.”

Need for coaching centres means that the schools and teachers fail to do their job of providing quality education.

Coaching centres will be needed until quality education is guaranteed in schools, a government employee Nasir Ahmad said.