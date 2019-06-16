Better sleep

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Not getting enough sleep? It’s probably hurting your health. The US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke suggests how to improve your sleep:
* Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.
* Exercise for at least 20 minutes a day. But don’t exercise just before bedtime.
* Avoid nicotine, caffeine before bedtime.
* Set a relaxing routine before bed, such as taking a bath, reading or meditating.
* Maintain a cool and comfortable temperature in your bedroom.
* Do not watch TV or use any other electronic devices just before bed.
