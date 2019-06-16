Better sleep

Not getting enough sleep? It’s probably hurting your health. The US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke suggests how to improve your sleep:

* Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

* Exercise for at least 20 minutes a day. But don’t exercise just before bedtime.

* Avoid nicotine, caffeine before bedtime.

* Set a relaxing routine before bed, such as taking a bath, reading or meditating.

* Maintain a cool and comfortable temperature in your bedroom.

* Do not watch TV or use any other electronic devices just before bed.