UAE starts building mosque in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Meeting with the demand of the people living in the federal capital, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has started building a mosque here in Fatima Jinnah Park situated in the heart of the city.

Ambassador of the UAE, Hamad Al-zaabi, laid the foundation stone of the late Khalid Al-Zaabi Mosque in the park here the other day. The gesture has been widely appreciated here as the UAE Ambassador Hamad Al-Zaabi ever-since he has assumed the responsibilities in Islamabad has been engaged in the activities of public welfare personally beside the cooperation being provided by the UAE Government to Pakistan in inter-state relationship.