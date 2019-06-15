close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 16, 2019

One held with weapons

National

BR
Bureau report
June 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Police and excise officials on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle ammunition and arrested one person.

An official said the police in Pishtakhara area along with a team of Excise Department stopped a car and during the search, they recovered 30 rifles and several magazines that were being smuggled down the country.

The driver of the car, Qaisar Sarfaraz, was arrested.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers who were selling different kinds of drugs to trade centres and guests staying at local hotels. An official said the police conducted a raid in the limits of Shah Qabool Police Station and arrested Hassnain, Waqas and recovered hashish and ice from them.

The official added another drug seller Fazal Sher was arrested in the limits of C Division and three kilograms of hashish was recovered from him.

