People are talking about

— the cumbersome process that citizens have to go through at National Saving Centres, not only to withdraw funds but to get new certificates when the government announces a change in the rates of profit. People say since the centres still have a manual working system and close earlier than banks, this takes longer and is a hassle especially for senior citizens, so the authorities need to appoint an expert to revamp the system and make it convenient for savers.

— the one sided mindset of the lawyers community and how it needs to act responsibly. When an anti-terrorism court convicted a lawyer for throwing a chair at a civil judge and injured him, the local bar association jumped to his defence and staged a protest against the decision of the anti-terrorism court, using strong language. People say if the aggressor had been anyone else, they would have immediately moved to condemn the incident and demand strict punishment for the accused.

— the preferential treatment given to prominent personalities when they are accused of criminal activities and that meted out to those who are from what is known as the ‘general public.’ People say a criminal is a criminal whether he is rich or poor but unfortunately in this part of the world, sycophancy and the fear of being punished for doing their duty if the powerful go scot free, makes a strong case for ‘playing it safe’ by law enforcers.

— how those who are supposed to uphold the law and be an model of uprightness, break laws with impunity and feel proud while doing it. An example of this is seen in the national and provincial assembly sessions where political entities are shown displaying banners, placards and party flags when according to the rules this is strictly forbidden. People say what is shameful is that the security staff is either helpless or toothless in dealing with the culprits.

— the AIDS epidemic in Sindh and how hundreds of children have been infected with the virus although their parents are free from this condition. People say unhygienic instruments like razors, etc. used for shaving heads and even for circumcision by non-professionals, along with reused syringes, have been found to be the cause of this epidemic and there should be a widespread campaign to educate the public about the dangers of such practices.

— the frenzy created by commentators, writers, fans and other ‘experts’ over the cricket match between Pakistan and arch rival India and how it has reached ridiculous heights. People say expectations run high before the match, putting the team under pressure, while the team members should learn to avoid verbal diarrhoea about winning; say they will try their best to play well and not make excuses after the match is over, but accept defeat gracefully.

— the fact that any action taken by the government, for whatever reason, comes under fire by the Opposition parties who appear to have adopted the policy of ‘criticism for the sake of criticism’ to gain points with the public, rather than to offer a better solution to any problem. All politicians voted into power by the people should aim for the improvement in the condition of its underprivileged masses rather than one-upmanship over their political rivals. — I.H.