Sun Jun 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

‘Highhandedness’ of officials protested

Peshawar

LANDIKOTAL: The Naujawanan-e-Qabail Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the alleged highhandedness of the officials at Torkham border.

Scores of labourers and activists of Naujawanan-e-Qabail gathered outside the Customs office in Torkham to stage the protest. The protesters holding placards chanted slogans in favour of the labourers who earn a livelihood for their families at the border. The president of Naujawanan-e-Qabail, Israr Ahmad Shinwari, Aftab Shinwari, Farman and Abdul Razzaq Afridi spoke on the occasion. The speakers accused Customs officials of misbehaving with the labourers working at Torkham.

