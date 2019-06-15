‘Highhandedness’ of officials protested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: The Naujawanan-e-Qabail Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the alleged highhandedness of the officials at Torkham border.
Scores of labourers and activists of Naujawanan-e-Qabail gathered outside the Customs office in Torkham to stage the protest. The protesters holding placards chanted slogans in favour of the labourers who earn a livelihood for their families at the border. The president of Naujawanan-e-Qabail, Israr Ahmad Shinwari, Aftab Shinwari, Farman and Abdul Razzaq Afridi spoke on the occasion. The speakers accused Customs officials of misbehaving with the labourers working at Torkham.
