PPP leader terms Zardari, Faryal Talpur’s arrest political victimisation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator and secretary information Robina Khalid has condemned arrest of Faryal Talpur and party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and termed it a conspiracy of the “selected government” of Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, she said the “selected” prime minister should tell the nation as to when he would send behind bars his sister Aleema Khan. She said that the PPP could not be harassed through act of cowardice. “PPP will not compromise on its principles,” she added.

She said the arrest of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other political opponents was the worst example of the government’s victimisation policy and was a confession of the government’s failure.

The PPP leader said the government was trying to hide its failure through the arrest of the opposition leaders. “If the rulers think they could harass the PPP and its leaders through such actions, they are living in a fool’s paradise,” she said, adding that ZA Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari had faced military dictators and never compromised on principles.

Robina Khalid said the PPP would continue efforts for the supremacy of the Constitution, democracy and rule of law and face the opponents with full force. She suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve his government’s performance and take practical steps for the welfare and prosperity of people.

The PPP senator recalled that her party’s leaders had sacrificed their lives for the achievement of people’s rights and faced dictators for restoration of democracy. She rejected the federal budget as anti-people and said the PTI government had multiplied the miseries of the masses.

Terming the government’s performance as disappointing, the PPP leader said the rulers were acting like dictators and had become risk for democracy and economy.

Robina Khalid said that the IMF-prepared budget, price hike and unemployment would become a real tsunami against the government and the people would come out on roads against the wrong policies of the rulers.

She said the PTI and its chairman had deceived the nation. “The so-called champion of reforms and change have exposed within nine months,” she added. The provincial leaders, including deputy secretary information Gohar Inqilabi also condemned the government for arresting Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

He said the rulers were using state institutions to victimise political opponents. He said the PTI could not recover or prove a single case of corruption against any of the PPP and PML-N leaders and wasted precious time of the nation on mere hearsay.