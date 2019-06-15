close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
June 16, 2019

Manual problems

Newspost

 
June 16, 2019

This refers to the letter, ‘national savings’ (June 14, 2019) by PS Ahmad. The grievances of the writer are genuine. In this technologically advanced era, manual work in National Savings Centres creates problems not just for investors but for employees as well. It is next to impossible to keep and maintain the record of trillion rupees deposits/payments without proper automation. Further, the employees who have been playing an active role in the national economy are deprived of promotion. I ask for justice, not favours.

Imran Khan

Peshawar

