Sun Jun 16, 2019
June 16, 2019

Takes charge

Lahore

 
June 16, 2019

Dr Bushra Samina has taken charge as principal of the Government Fatima Jinnah College, Chuna Mandi, Lahore.Earlier, she was working as vice principal of the Government Jinnah Degree College for Women. After taking her charge, she scrutinized the working and issues of the college.

Suicide

A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself into the temple in Shafiqabad on Saturday. He was identified as Sajjad Mobeen. On the day of the incident, Sajjad went to the rooftop and shot himself dead due to unknown reasons. —Correspondent

