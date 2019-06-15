close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
June 16, 2019

Work on apparel park

Lahore

A
APP
June 16, 2019

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has announced that work on mega economic project of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park (QAAP) would restart in two months. He stated this while inaugurating an exhibition organised by Sichuan Chamber of International Commerce in collaboration with Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT). The minister said a garment city over 600 acres of land was also being established at Lahore-Kasur Road and the project would generate 30,000 new jobs. Work on Expo Centre Faisalabad had also been started, while another expo centre would also be set up in Multan and work on the project of special economic zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was also continuing speedily, he added.

