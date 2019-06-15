Polio drive to begin on 17th

The Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh will conduct the next polio campaign from June 17 to 23 in Karachi and from June 17 to 20 in other districts of the province.

The centre is conducting the weeklong campaign in Karachi from June 17 and then in Badin, Thatta Sajawal, Dadu, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushero Feroze, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kambar, Jaccobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmore.

The campaign is being conducted in 26 districts of Sindh. The target population for this campaign is 5,449,788 children out of whom 2.4 million will be vaccinated in Karachi.