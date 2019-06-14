Indian troops kill two Kashmiris in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops killed two Kashmiri youths in the Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youths during a violent cordon and search operation at Braw Bandina in Awantipora area of the district. The operation continued till the last reports came in. The troops also launched similar operation at Nehama in Tral area of the district.

Meanwhile, the detained brother of slain youth Shakoor Dar from Kulgam is reportedly being denied treatment at a Haryana jail for a grave leg injury caused in detention. His family fears he might face amputation of the leg with further delay in the treatment. Troubling them more is the fact that the family members are not being allowed to meet him in the jail.