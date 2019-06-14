Gang involved in fake recruitments busted

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a gang involved in fake recruitment through forged letterheads of the Prime Minister’s House, a source said on Friday.

The source said that the FIA Anti-Corruption Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested four members of the gang, including the ringleader Nadeem from Noshero Feroz. Three other members of the gang hailed from Peshawar. “This was an inter-provincial gang that would use fake letterheads of the PM House and would collect money from people for fraud recruitment. The group was also involved in fake admissions at private universities,” said the source. A case has been registered against the four accused. They were produced before the court where they were handed over to FIA on physical remand.