PAL publishes ‘Shakhsiat aur Fun’

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday published a new book Peer Fazal Hussain Gujrati: ‘Shakhsiat aur Fun’ of the series of Makers of Pakistani Literature.

PAL Chairman Syed Junaid Akhlaq said that Peer Fazal Hussain Gujraati was a distinctive poet of Punjabi language.

“His critical approach to different genres of Punjabi literature and his understanding of Punjabi literature was considerable which can be benefitted out,” he said.

He said that his Punjabi poetry is of great significance which marked its name in the history of Punjabi literature.

Syed Junaid Akhlaq said that this publication of PAL would be a significant document regarding the achievements and personality.