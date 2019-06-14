close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 15, 2019

PAL publishes ‘Shakhsiat aur Fun’

Islamabad

A
APP
June 15, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday published a new book Peer Fazal Hussain Gujrati: ‘Shakhsiat aur Fun’ of the series of Makers of Pakistani Literature.

PAL Chairman Syed Junaid Akhlaq said that Peer Fazal Hussain Gujraati was a distinctive poet of Punjabi language.

“His critical approach to different genres of Punjabi literature and his understanding of Punjabi literature was considerable which can be benefitted out,” he said.

He said that his Punjabi poetry is of great significance which marked its name in the history of Punjabi literature.

Syed Junaid Akhlaq said that this publication of PAL would be a significant document regarding the achievements and personality.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad