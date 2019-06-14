AdAsia signs MoU with WCLA on cultural partnership

LAHORE: With preparations for AdAsia 2019 Lahore in full swing, AdAsia Organising Committee signed an MoU on Cultural Partnership with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) here Friday at The WCLA main office, Lahore.

The MoU was signed by Sarmad Ali, Chairman of the Organising Committee of AdAsia Lahore 2019, Kamran Lashari Director General WCLA, Shahzad Nawaz, Event Consultant, AdAsia Lahore 2019 and Asif Zaheer, Director Marketing, Tourism, Culture & Mobilisation of WCLA.

AdAsia is the largest and most prestigious advertising congress in Asia, organised bi-annually by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA). Started in 1958, AdAsia 2019 is the 31st advertising congress and the second one to take place in Pakistan.

AdAsia 2019 will be a stimulating and motivating congress with diverse topics and speakers from all walks of life, each sharing their experiences and helping others to learn from the best in their fields.

The theme for this year’s AdAsia is “CelebrAsian – the Celebration of Advertising and Creativity in Asia”, and Lahore has been appropriately chosen to host the international three-day congress. Lahore is the cultural hub of Pakistan with historic architecture, deeply rooted heritage, rich art and literature, emanating a blend of traditional and modern lifestyle. Hence, Lahore will be the perfect host to celebrate creativity in Asia.

“It’s such an honour for AdAsia to have WCLA on board as partners and providing us the best landmarks in the city for AdAsia activities,” said Sarmad Ali. “With a line-up of renowned international speakers and hundreds of foreign delegates visiting Lahore in December, we wanted to experience the true essence of the city through our food, our bazaars and our tourist attractions. This will be a great experience for foreigners and will help Pakistan to promote its positive image internationally,” Sarmad Ali added.

According to the agreement, AdAsia Lahore will promote WCLA as its partner in all promotions and collateral while; WCLA will provide the spaces within its authority for cultural and networking activities.

“Lahore is a city with two sides. One is its new urbanised and modern setting while the other is the Old Walled City that WCLA represents. I must tell you that I have been to many old cities of the world but this is unique,” shared Kamran Lashari. “AdAsia is coming to Pakistan after 30 years and I am thrilled with this. We are with open arms waiting for this event and will receive all delegates with warmth and hospitality, this city is known for. We are honoured to be a partner of this prestigious event,” Lashari concluded. AdAsia Lahore 2019 is scheduled for 3-5 December, 2019, at International Expo Centre Lahore.