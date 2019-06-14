Last two years’ medallists to get cash awards on June 20

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading players who clinched medals in five major international events in 2017 and 2018 will be handed over cash prizes at a special ceremony on June 20 at Islamabad.

According to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the ceremony will be held at the Rodham Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, at 2pm. The federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza will be the chief guest and will hand over cheques to the distinguished athletes who made the country proud with their fine performance.

The 2017 Baku Islamic Solidarity Games, 2017 Ashgabat Asian Indoor and Martial Games, 2018 Asian Games, 2018 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games and 2018 Asian Para Games are the events whose medallists would be honoured.

In Islamic Games held in Baku from May 12-22, 2017, Pakistan got three silver and eight bronze medals in athletics, karate, shooting, swimming, tennis, wrestling and wushu.

In Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from September 7-27, 2017, Pakistan got three gold, three silver and 16 bronze medals in athletics, wrestling, billiards, ju-jitsu and kick-boxing.

In Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, Pakistan captured four bronze medals in athletics, kabaddi, karate and squash.

In Summer Youth Olympic Games held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 6-18, 2018, Pakistan claimed one bronze in wrestling. In Asian Para Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 6-13, Pakistan won two gold and one bronze in athletics.

The PSB said that the government was working hard to regain the lost glory of the country in sports. “The present government is fully conscious about the state of affairs of sports in Pakistan and taking remedial measures to revive past glory of Pakistan in the field of sports,” the PSB said. “A sum of Rs32.6 million will be distributed among the 83 medallists, male and female,” the PSB said.