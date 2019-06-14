No more blame

This refers to the letter ‘In the past’ (June 13, 2019) by Najeeb A Khan. I do appreciate the view point of the learned author in his letter. According to the PTI, pervious regimes were corrupt and looted the country.

Blaming them constantly is not the solution to put Pakistan in the right direction. Corrective action is needed to create a vibrant Pakistan leading to achieve the pre-polls agenda of the PTI-led government.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad