French envoy visits hospital in Chitral

CHITRAL: French Ambassador Dr Marc Barely on Friday said the Aga Khan Health Service (AKHS) hospital was equipped with modern equipment and providing facilities to the patients in far-off area.

He was speaking at a gathering after visiting the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Garam Chashma of Lotkoh tehsil. He said the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, was one of the leading institutions in the world and its students were performing duties in various countries in the world. Chairman local health committee, Samad Gul, briefed the envoy about the initiatives of the AKHS. He said the AKHS was running various health centres in partnership with the government in the district.