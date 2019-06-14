close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Family accuses police of illegally detaining reporter

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Local daily Urdu newspaper reporter Asad Ali has been missing since late on Wednesday evening when, according to the family, a mobile of the Bahadurabad police station came to their house in Malir and took him away with them.

The family claims that Ali was reporting against the narcotics mafia operating in the city and also trying to unearth black sheep in the police department, and now the police have taken him into their illegal custody.

District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar when contacted said that District East police recently busted three major gangs of drug peddlers operating in the city. He claimed that Ali was also involved with them. He, however, said that he was looking into the matter and Ali would be released if he was found uninvolved.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi