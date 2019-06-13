Karachi commissioner orders operation against illegal buildings

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to initiate a campaign against all illegal under-construction and unoccupied buildings across the city. The order was given in a meeting in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s orders on Thursday.

According to a statement issued for the media from the Commissioner House, deputy commissioners will monitor the campaign and provide support to the SBCA in their respective districts.

Implementation of demolition will be carried out by the committee to be worked at subdivision level and would be headed by assistant commissioners. SBCA officials and the local police would also be part of the committee.

The task force formed by the SBCA will identify illegal buildings for demolition. The committee headed by an assistant commissioner will plan the action of work under the guidance and overall supervision of the relevant DC. Briefing the meeting about the plan, SBCA Director General Iftikhar Qaimkhani said the task force was formed under the chairmanship of SBCA Additional Director General-III Ashkar Dawar for the implementation of the SC’s orders.

He said the task force has undertaken a survey of illegal under-construction and unoccupied buildings in the city and has planned to get them demolished with the support of the city administration.

“As many as 326 such under-construction buildings have been notified illegal and are required to be demolished,” he said, adding that they would also take action against those who violated building laws.

There are a total of 31 illegal buildings in Gulberg Town, 72 in Liaquatabad Town, 13 in New Karachi Town, six in North Nazimabad Town, 13 in Gulshan Town-I, four in Jamshed Town-I, 52 in Jamshed Town-II, 28 in Saddar Town-I, 26 in Saddar Town-II, 54 in Lyari Town, 16 in Malir Town, four in Korangi, four in Landhi and three in Bin Qasim.

The strategy for the demolition of these buildings was also discussed in the meeting and it was decided that the SBCA will ensure that all required legal formalities and building laws would be put forward before carrying out the exercise.

The commissioner maintained that the SBCA would be responsible for the complaint against any of its officials for being involved in the illegal approval of a building’s plans. It was also assured in the meeting that if any SBCA official of any grade is found involved in any illegal activity, they would be taken to task. South DC Mohammad Salahuddin and East DC Ahmed Ali Siddiqui were also present in the meeting.